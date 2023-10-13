trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674813
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP hold press conference on Israel Hamas Conflict

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
BJP on Israel Hamas Conflict: BJP held a press conference regarding Operation Ajay. During this press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, 'The government is standing with the people in difficult times'.
Follow Us

All Videos

Hamas makes big claim on Israeli hostages
play icon0:54
Hamas makes big claim on Israeli hostages
PM Modi big statement on terrorism during P20 Summit
play icon6:28
PM Modi big statement on terrorism during P20 Summit
World Cup 2023: Australia Suffers 2 Controversial Umpiring Decisions Against South Africa
play icon2:11
World Cup 2023: Australia Suffers 2 Controversial Umpiring Decisions Against South Africa
Israeli tanks moving rapidly towards Gaza, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals
play icon7:37
Israeli tanks moving rapidly towards Gaza, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals
Israeli Army on Gaza: Dangerous Israeli tanks are running towards Gaza Strip
play icon3:4
Israeli Army on Gaza: Dangerous Israeli tanks are running towards Gaza Strip

Trending Videos

Hamas makes big claim on Israeli hostages
play icon0:54
Hamas makes big claim on Israeli hostages
PM Modi big statement on terrorism during P20 Summit
play icon6:28
PM Modi big statement on terrorism during P20 Summit
World Cup 2023: Australia Suffers 2 Controversial Umpiring Decisions Against South Africa
play icon2:11
World Cup 2023: Australia Suffers 2 Controversial Umpiring Decisions Against South Africa
Israeli tanks moving rapidly towards Gaza, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals
play icon7:37
Israeli tanks moving rapidly towards Gaza, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals
Israeli Army on Gaza: Dangerous Israeli tanks are running towards Gaza Strip
play icon3:4
Israeli Army on Gaza: Dangerous Israeli tanks are running towards Gaza Strip
bjp in israel hamas war,BJP on Israel Hamas Conflict,Gaurav Bhatia,gaurav bhatia on operation ajay,gaurav bhatia on israel hamas war,israel palestine war,israeli war coverage,israel vs hamas today,Israel,Hamas,Hamas attack,hamas attack video viral,hamas attack 2023 live,Gaza,gaza live stream now,gaza israel war live,rocket attack,Israel Palestine,Palestine,palestine attack israel live,Netanyahu,Benjamin Netanyahu,Missile attack,world news,Trending,