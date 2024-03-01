trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726375
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP holds Central Election Committee Meeting till late night

|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Follow Us
A high profile meeting was held in Delhi regarding BJP's Mission 370 and NDA 400. Strategy for upcoming elections was brainstormed In the presence of senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh. As per reports, names of the candidates have also almost been finalised.

All Videos

BJP held Central Election Committee for four and a half hour
Play Icon03:32
BJP held Central Election Committee for four and a half hour
CBI to issue second notice to Akhilesh Yadav in UP Illegal Mining Case
Play Icon00:44
CBI to issue second notice to Akhilesh Yadav in UP Illegal Mining Case
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:08
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make married life happy?
Play Icon05:31
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make married life happy?
DNA: Why does Congress sympathize with Pakistan?
Play Icon09:08
DNA: Why does Congress sympathize with Pakistan?

Trending Videos

BJP held Central Election Committee for four and a half hour
play icon3:32
BJP held Central Election Committee for four and a half hour
CBI to issue second notice to Akhilesh Yadav in UP Illegal Mining Case
play icon0:44
CBI to issue second notice to Akhilesh Yadav in UP Illegal Mining Case
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:8
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make married life happy?
play icon5:31
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make married life happy?
DNA: Why does Congress sympathize with Pakistan?
play icon9:8
DNA: Why does Congress sympathize with Pakistan?