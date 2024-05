videoDetails

BJP holds High Tech Campaigning in Kolkata

| Updated: May 30, 2024, 09:04 AM IST

Kolkata Drone Show: All political parties have geared up for the last phase and seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, BJP did hi-tech campaign in Kolkata, West Bengal. AVM and lotus shape were created using drones. Know how BJP campaigned through drone and laser light show in Kolkata.