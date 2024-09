videoDetails

BJP is running bulldozers on memorials of martyrs- Akhilesh Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Bulldozer action in Mainpuri: Akhilesh said, BJP is running bulldozers on martyrs' memorials. Martyr's memorial in Mainpuri was razed to the ground. After this audacity, anger is brewing among soldiers and patriots. Akhilesh said that BJP cannot understand the value of martyrdom. Action will be taken against the officers who ordered the demolition of the memorial.