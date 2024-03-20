Advertisement
BJP Leader Jai Prakash Bhai Patel Joins Congress In Delhi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Watch: BJP leader Jai Prakash Bhai Patel has officially joined the Congress party in Delhi. This development has sent shockwaves through the political arena, as Jai Prakash Bhai Patel's decision signals a notable shift in allegiance within the capital's political landscape.

VIRAL VIDEO: Two Delhi Boys Throwing Water Balloons On Random People
Play Icon01:07
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Delhi Boys Throwing Water Balloons On Random People
Noida VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Shares Horrific Encounter After Brutal Road Assault
Play Icon00:58
Noida VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Shares Horrific Encounter After Brutal Road Assault
VIRAL VIDEO: Tourist Playfully Demands Refund, Throws Stones At Cab In Goa
Play Icon00:57
VIRAL VIDEO: Tourist Playfully Demands Refund, Throws Stones At Cab In Goa
Bengal TMC Breaking: BJP-TMC workers clash in Cooch Behar
Play Icon01:22
Bengal TMC Breaking: BJP-TMC workers clash in Cooch Behar
VIRAL VIDEO: RCB Fan Hilariously Recreates
Play Icon00:33
VIRAL VIDEO: RCB Fan Hilariously Recreates "Dangal" Dialogue After Winning WPL

