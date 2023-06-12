NewsVideos
BJP leader Narottam Mishra's big attack on Priyanka's visit to Madhya Pradesh

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi MP Visit: In view of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on a tour of Madhya Pradesh. During this, Priyanka worshiped Mother Narmada. BJP's Narottam Mishra took a big dig at this and said, 'Remember Ganga at the time of elections?'

