trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709079
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP leader Prem Shukla attacks Congress over consecration of Ram temple.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 08:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: BJP leader Prem Shukla has made scathing attack on Congress over Ram Temple. Know what is the whole matter in the special episode of Taal Thok Ke.

All Videos

BJP's Prem Shukla raises questions on opposition's allegations on Ram Temple Pran Pratistha
Play Icon9:54
BJP's Prem Shukla raises questions on opposition's allegations on Ram Temple Pran Pratistha
Shah Rukh Khan's Representative Appears in Muzaffarpur Consumer Forum Amid Controversial Ad Allegations, Challenges Ahead
Play Icon0:17
Shah Rukh Khan's Representative Appears in Muzaffarpur Consumer Forum Amid Controversial Ad Allegations, Challenges Ahead
Siddharth Malhotra Spotted at Mehboob Studio, Bandra
Play Icon0:21
Siddharth Malhotra Spotted at Mehboob Studio, Bandra
VIRAL VIDEO: Women in Ghunghat Beats Up Contractor; Internet Divided as Reasons Emerge
Play Icon0:33
VIRAL VIDEO: Women in Ghunghat Beats Up Contractor; Internet Divided as Reasons Emerge
PM Modi cleans Nashik temple
Play Icon5:7
PM Modi cleans Nashik temple

Trending Videos

BJP's Prem Shukla raises questions on opposition's allegations on Ram Temple Pran Pratistha
play icon9:54
BJP's Prem Shukla raises questions on opposition's allegations on Ram Temple Pran Pratistha
Shah Rukh Khan's Representative Appears in Muzaffarpur Consumer Forum Amid Controversial Ad Allegations, Challenges Ahead
play icon0:17
Shah Rukh Khan's Representative Appears in Muzaffarpur Consumer Forum Amid Controversial Ad Allegations, Challenges Ahead
Siddharth Malhotra Spotted at Mehboob Studio, Bandra
play icon0:21
Siddharth Malhotra Spotted at Mehboob Studio, Bandra
VIRAL VIDEO: Women in Ghunghat Beats Up Contractor; Internet Divided as Reasons Emerge
play icon0:33
VIRAL VIDEO: Women in Ghunghat Beats Up Contractor; Internet Divided as Reasons Emerge
PM Modi cleans Nashik temple
play icon5:7
PM Modi cleans Nashik temple
Taal thok ke,ram mandir pran pratistha,BJP,BJP vs Congress,Prem Shukla,prem shukla on congress,ram mandir pran pratishtha,Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,pm modi on ram mandir,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,Ram Mandir construction,cm yogi on ram mandir,ram mandir latest update,asaduddin owaisi on ram mandir,ayodhya ram mandir inauguration,prem shukla bjp,prem shukla debate,ram mandir news,ram mandir inauguration,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,Zee News,