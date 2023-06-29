NewsVideos
BJP makes big preparations for year 2024, JP Nadda to review great contact campaign

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP government has intensified preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in the year 2024. BJP state president JP Nadda has decided to review the Maha Sampark Abhiyan. Know the details of the entire program in this report.

