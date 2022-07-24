NewsVideos

BJP Meeting: BJP's Chief Minister's Council meeting, preparations for 2024

There is a meeting of the Chief Minister's Council of BJP today at BJP's Delhi Headquarters. The Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states are participating in this. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have reached Delhi to participate in the meeting. PM Modi also arrived.

