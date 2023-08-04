trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644399
BJP MLA’s Son Opens Fire

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 07:32 AM IST
In Singrauli, the incident of MLA's son shooting a tribal youth has come to light. The tribal youth has been shot in the hand, he has been admitted to the hospital.

