BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Reacts To Sheikh Shahjahan's Arrest: Calls For Truth To Emerge In Sandeshkhali

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
West Bengal BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh comments on the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, stating that the State Police had no choice but to act following a court verdict allowing CBI and ED intervention for public interest. Ghosh expresses hope that truth regarding the Sandeshkhali incident will be unveiled through various agencies and court proceedings. He strongly criticizes the TMC, labeling it as a party of scoundrels and criminals, and anticipates consequences for their actions.

