Despite the defeat, I got the ministerial post - Ravneet Bittu

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 04:14 PM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister for the third time today with his cabinet after a few hours from now. Preparations are on for which. Meanwhile, Ravneet Bittu, who came from Congress, has given a big statement about becoming a minister. Ravneet Bittu told ZEE NEWS that despite the defeat, I got the ministerial post. Also, the PM said, just remember honesty