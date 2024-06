videoDetails

68 ministers can take oath in Modi government

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 03:42 PM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to take oath today along with his cabinet. Preparations are going on for which. Many NDA leaders were called to PM residence for oath taking. Meanwhile, the reaction of Republican Party of India leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale has come to the fore.