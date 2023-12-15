trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699230
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee makes huge allegation against TMC over Parliament Security Breach

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee has made a huge allegation against TMC leader. Commenting on the same, BJP MP from West Bengal Locket Chatterjee said that Parliament Security Breach accused were seen with TMC leader. Further, Locket Chatterjee has demanded an investigation that he should also be investigated.

