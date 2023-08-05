trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645131
BJP MP will be hit! MP Ram Shankar Katheria found guilty

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Etawah MP Ram Shankar Katheria found guilty. Convicted under section 147,323. MP / MLA convicted by the court. The vigilance office of Torrent Company in Saket Mall was vandalized by creating ruckus in the office located in the mall, the incident took place on November 16, 2012. Sentenced to two years, MP Ramshankar Katheria's membership may end.

