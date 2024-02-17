trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722149
Is Kisan Andolan Inspired By Politics Question Raised?

Feb 17, 2024
Bhindranwale Posters in Farmers Protest Update: A new video has surfaced from the farmers' movement. In the video, protesters are seen waving swords and bows and arrows at the Shambhu border. In the video, police are firing tear gas shells and some Nihangs are also seen in front of them.  

