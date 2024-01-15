trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709892
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP National President JP Nadda launches Deevar Lekhan Abhiyan in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Follow Us
BJP begins Deevar Lekhan Campaign across the country today. BJP's National President JP Nadda has launched Deevar Lekhan Abhiyan in Delhi today ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals.

All Videos

Sachin Tendulkar Deepfake Video Goes Viral on social media
Play Icon3:36
Sachin Tendulkar Deepfake Video Goes Viral on social media
Muizzu showed his attitude - India should remove Indian soldiers from Maldives
Play Icon5:45
Muizzu showed his attitude - India should remove Indian soldiers from Maldives
Congress leader statement regarding Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon2:1
Congress leader statement regarding Lok Sabha elections
IGI Airport Flights Delayed due to Dense fog in Delhi
Play Icon3:3
IGI Airport Flights Delayed due to Dense fog in Delhi
PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
Play Icon0:47
PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana

Trending Videos

Sachin Tendulkar Deepfake Video Goes Viral on social media
play icon3:36
Sachin Tendulkar Deepfake Video Goes Viral on social media
Muizzu showed his attitude - India should remove Indian soldiers from Maldives
play icon5:45
Muizzu showed his attitude - India should remove Indian soldiers from Maldives
Congress leader statement regarding Lok Sabha elections
play icon2:1
Congress leader statement regarding Lok Sabha elections
IGI Airport Flights Delayed due to Dense fog in Delhi
play icon3:3
IGI Airport Flights Delayed due to Dense fog in Delhi
PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
play icon0:47
PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
deevar lekhan abhiyan,JP Nadda,jp nadda bjp deevar abhiyan,bjp deevar lekhan abhiyan,bjp lok sabha election 2024,Lok Sabha Election 2024,Election 2024,election 2024 lok sabha,Lok Sabha elections,elections in lok sabha,Delhi,delhi deevar lekhan abhiyan,deevar lekhan abhiyan news,bjp jp nadda,bjp deevar lekhan abhiyan news,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,trending news,Zee News Hindi,Latest News,BJP News,bjp lok sabha election news,zee latest news,