videoDetails

BJP nears to 100 as per trends

| Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

Maharashtra-Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Counting of votes has started in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. BJP touches 100 mark amid vote counting in Maharashtra. Today is the day of results after voting took place on all 288 seats in Maharashtra, 81 seats in Jharkhand and 9 seats in UP by-election. The results will be announced after counting of votes today. With the results, it will become clear whether Shinde, Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis will be lucky in Maharashtra or the party of Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi will win. Overall, the fate of Shinde's Shiv Sena, Uddhav's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP and BJP is at stake in the results today. Meanwhile, PM Modi also completed his foreign tours