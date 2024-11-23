videoDetails

Voting begins for assemby elections 2024

| Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Vote Counting Begins for Assembly Election Results 2024: Counting of votes begins. Today is the day of results after voting took place on all 288 seats in Maharashtra, 81 seats in Jharkhand and 9 seats in UP by-election. The results will be announced after counting of votes today. With the results, it will become clear whether Shinde, Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis will be lucky in Maharashtra or the party of Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi will win. Overall, the fate of Shinde's Shiv Sena, Uddhav's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP and BJP is at stake in the results today. Meanwhile, PM Modi also completed his foreign tours.