BJP Parliamentary Meeting begins ahead of No Confidence Motion discussion

|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
BJP Parliamentary Meeting: No-confidence motion will be discussed in the Lok Sabha today during the monsoon session of the Parliament. During this, after returning to the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi will participate in the debate and will speak in the Lok Sabha at 12 noon and finally the Prime Minister of India will reply. Earlier, the BJP has called a parliamentary party meeting. Whose PM Modi will preside. Know what strategy can be decided in this meeting.

