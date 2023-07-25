trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640252
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP parliamentary party meeting begins in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
A parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began on July 25 morning to chalk out the strategy for the Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishanaw among others were seen arriving for the meeting that began at 9:30 am.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Pakistani Seema Haider: ISI Spy Seema Haider's truth is about to be revealed, 'return tickets' ready
play icon6:29
Pakistani Seema Haider: ISI Spy Seema Haider's truth is about to be revealed, 'return tickets' ready
PM Modi attacks INDIA alliance during Opposition Meet
play icon5:55
PM Modi attacks INDIA alliance during Opposition Meet
PM Modi launches scathing attack on Opposition during BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting
play icon5:22
PM Modi launches scathing attack on Opposition during BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting
Home Minister Amit Shah to revert to Manipur issue in Parliament
play icon3:12
Home Minister Amit Shah to revert to Manipur issue in Parliament
Opposition delegation to visit Manipur this week to take stock of the current situation
play icon1:4
Opposition delegation to visit Manipur this week to take stock of the current situation
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Pakistani Seema Haider: ISI Spy Seema Haider's truth is about to be revealed, 'return tickets' ready
play icon6:29
Pakistani Seema Haider: ISI Spy Seema Haider's truth is about to be revealed, 'return tickets' ready
PM Modi attacks INDIA alliance during Opposition Meet
play icon5:55
PM Modi attacks INDIA alliance during Opposition Meet
PM Modi launches scathing attack on Opposition during BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting
play icon5:22
PM Modi launches scathing attack on Opposition during BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting
Home Minister Amit Shah to revert to Manipur issue in Parliament
play icon3:12
Home Minister Amit Shah to revert to Manipur issue in Parliament
Opposition delegation to visit Manipur this week to take stock of the current situation
play icon1:4
Opposition delegation to visit Manipur this week to take stock of the current situation