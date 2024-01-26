trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714260
BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the party headquarters on Republic Day

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda hoisted the national flag on the 75th Republic Day at the party headquarters in the national capital on Friday. Speaking at the event, Nadda expressed the party's commitment to transform India into a developed and self-reliant nation.

