trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723805
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Visits Violence-Hit Sandeshkhali With Police Permission

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Sukanta Majumdar, the BJP President of West Bengal, has arrived in the violence-affected area of Sandeshkhali after obtaining permission from the police. The visit is aimed at assessing the situation and engaging with the affected communities.

All Videos

Jammu & Kashmir: Three Foreigners Trapped, One Dead And One Injured In Gulmarg Avalanche
Play Icon00:44
Jammu & Kashmir: Three Foreigners Trapped, One Dead And One Injured In Gulmarg Avalanche
Surat Model Tanya Singh: Cricketer connection of model's death in Surat!
Play Icon03:02
Surat Model Tanya Singh: Cricketer connection of model's death in Surat!
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish planning to dissolve Bihar assembl, says Tejashwi
Play Icon02:44
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish planning to dissolve Bihar assembl, says Tejashwi
Gulmarg Avalanche : Two foreigners missing in Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon08:17
Gulmarg Avalanche : Two foreigners missing in Jammu and Kashmir
VIRAL VIDEO: Gargi College Principal Steals Show At Delhi University Fest With Ramp Walk and Dance
Play Icon00:25
VIRAL VIDEO: Gargi College Principal Steals Show At Delhi University Fest With Ramp Walk and Dance

Trending Videos

Jammu & Kashmir: Three Foreigners Trapped, One Dead And One Injured In Gulmarg Avalanche
play icon0:44
Jammu & Kashmir: Three Foreigners Trapped, One Dead And One Injured In Gulmarg Avalanche
Surat Model Tanya Singh: Cricketer connection of model's death in Surat!
play icon3:2
Surat Model Tanya Singh: Cricketer connection of model's death in Surat!
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish planning to dissolve Bihar assembl, says Tejashwi
play icon2:44
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish planning to dissolve Bihar assembl, says Tejashwi
Gulmarg Avalanche : Two foreigners missing in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon8:17
Gulmarg Avalanche : Two foreigners missing in Jammu and Kashmir
VIRAL VIDEO: Gargi College Principal Steals Show At Delhi University Fest With Ramp Walk and Dance
play icon0:25
VIRAL VIDEO: Gargi College Principal Steals Show At Delhi University Fest With Ramp Walk and Dance