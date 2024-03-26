Advertisement
BJP Protest March: Delhi Police Use Water Cannons On Workers Demanding Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
In Delhi, police utilized water cannons on BJP workers as they marched towards the Secretariat, demanding the resignation of CM Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal is currently in ED custody regarding the Liquor Excise Policy case. The protest escalated tensions, leading to the deployment of water cannons by authorities.

