BJP Rajasthan MPs who resigned from House asked vacate residences

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
From Rajasthan, notice has been sent to Baba Balaknath. Let us tell you that a notice to vacate the house has been sent to Baba Balaknath. Notice to vacate the house has been sent to 8 former MPs including Balaknath.
