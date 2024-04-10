Advertisement
BJP releases another list ahead of Lok Sabha Election

Apr 10, 2024
BJP has released another list ahead of Lok Sabha elections. In this list, tickets have been given to Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh, Neeraj Tripathi from Allahabad, SS Ahluwalia from Asansol and Neeraj Shekhar from Ballia. know more about the same,, wTCJ

