BJP Releases Video on Sandeshkhali Violence

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
While on one hand, BJP launched a poster attack on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. BJP has Released a Video in Sandeshkhali Violence Case. In this video, BJP has shown the situation of Sandeshkhali. Watch this report to know more about the same.

