BJP retaliates on Naseeruddin – Naseeruddin's statement shows that elections have come

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
BJP spokesperson KK Sharma retorted on Naseeruddin Shah and said that the statement of Naseeruddin Shah shows that the election has come. He further said that the tool is working in world politics to make India backward, Rahul Gandhi is also doing the same by going to America, now these people will start remembering Nazi and Hitler.

