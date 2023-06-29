NewsVideos
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur, Sambit Patra shows mirror to Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi, who went on Manipur tour, has been stopped from going to the relief camps. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that it is sad to say that the insistence with which Rahul Gandhi has gone to Manipur is not right. they should have gone with awareness

