trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655540
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's attack on AAP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
BJP has once again targeted Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal. Gaurav Bhatia said that Kejriwal and AAP are fanatically dishonest. Arvind Kejriwal is scared of going to jail.
Follow Us

All Videos

'Demonstration' of indigenous weapons in Pokhran
play icon1:50
'Demonstration' of indigenous weapons in Pokhran
Tension increased again in Manipur
play icon4:47
Tension increased again in Manipur
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Team India from Sri Lanka as they reach for Asia Cup
play icon1:39
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Team India from Sri Lanka as they reach for Asia Cup
CCTV Footage surfaced in Amazon Senior Manager Murder Case
play icon5:15
CCTV Footage surfaced in Amazon Senior Manager Murder Case
New Picture of Vikram Lander on Moon!
play icon1:46
New Picture of Vikram Lander on Moon!

Trending Videos

'Demonstration' of indigenous weapons in Pokhran
play icon1:50
'Demonstration' of indigenous weapons in Pokhran
Tension increased again in Manipur
play icon4:47
Tension increased again in Manipur
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Team India from Sri Lanka as they reach for Asia Cup
play icon1:39
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Team India from Sri Lanka as they reach for Asia Cup
CCTV Footage surfaced in Amazon Senior Manager Murder Case
play icon5:15
CCTV Footage surfaced in Amazon Senior Manager Murder Case
New Picture of Vikram Lander on Moon!
play icon1:46
New Picture of Vikram Lander on Moon!
Gaurav Bhatia,gaurav bhatia on kejriwal,gaurav bhatia bjp,bjp gaurav bhatia,gaurav bhatia attack on cm arvind kejriwal,gaurav bhatia bjp spokesperson,gaurav bhatia news,Gaurav Bhatia Press conference,gaurav bhatia latest debate,gaurav bhatia live,Gaurav Bhatiya,gaurav bhatia bjp pravakta,gaurav bhatia on aap,Arvind Kejriwal,Gaurav Bhatia slams Arvind Kejriwal,gaurav bhatia attack aap,aap sharab ghotala,liquor scam aap,