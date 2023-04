videoDetails

BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla's big statement!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed and shooter Mohammad Ghulam have been encounter by UP STF. After which Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Asaduddin Owaisi have opened a front against this action. In the show Taal Thok Ke, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said that he is a Muslim, so can he shoot at the police?