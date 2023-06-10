NewsVideos
BJP spokesperson's attack- Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and says that democracy has ended in the country

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Rahul during his visit to Gujarat, after which politics has started with Rahul's statements. BJP spokesperson KK Sharma said that Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and says that democracy has ended in the country, America-Russia should intervene to establish democracy in the country.

