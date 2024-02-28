trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725644
BJP stuns Congress in Himachal Pradesh

Sonam|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Result: A huge upset has been seen in the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections. Now Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu may lose his seat.

