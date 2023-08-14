trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649070
BJP supporters are monsters! Uproar over Ranjeep Surjewala's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Controversial statements of leaders have started before the Lok Sabha elections. It has been started by Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala. He has called the supporters of BJP in Kaithal of Haryana as demons. After which now politics has started on this issue.

