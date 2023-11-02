trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683103
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP takes jibe at AAP via Poster over Delhi Liquor Scam

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
BJP takes jibe at Aam Aadmi Party via Poster. BJP releases poster by name of 'Sharad Ghotale Ke Gunehgar'. The poster includes images of Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh. BJP launches scathing attack on AAP and wrote, ' AAP Wanted to bring Swaraj, brought liquor'. Know about the news in detail in this report.
Follow Us

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal denies going to ED office
Play Icon3:34
Arvind Kejriwal denies going to ED office
America's Foreign Minister and Defense Minister will come to Delhi next week
Play Icon1:1
America's Foreign Minister and Defense Minister will come to Delhi next week
PM Modi first election rally in Chhattisgarh
Play Icon0:57
PM Modi first election rally in Chhattisgarh
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon14:3
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which 6 zodiac signs need to be careful?
Play Icon6:42
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which 6 zodiac signs need to be careful?

Trending Videos

Arvind Kejriwal denies going to ED office
play icon3:34
Arvind Kejriwal denies going to ED office
America's Foreign Minister and Defense Minister will come to Delhi next week
play icon1:1
America's Foreign Minister and Defense Minister will come to Delhi next week
PM Modi first election rally in Chhattisgarh
play icon0:57
PM Modi first election rally in Chhattisgarh
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon14:3
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which 6 zodiac signs need to be careful?
play icon6:42
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which 6 zodiac signs need to be careful?
delhi liquor scam,delhi liquor scam latest news,delhi liquor scam explained,BJP poster,bjp poster news,bjp poster on aap,bjp poster on aam aadmi party,poster,poster against aam aadmi party,laana tha swaraj le aaye sharab,शराब घोटाले के गुनहगार,sharab ghotale ke gunhgar,sharab ghotale ke gunhgar poster,liquor policy scam,liquor policy scam delhi,BJP News,BJP vs AAP,Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal ed,ED,Manish Sisodia,Sanjay Singh,Trending,Breaking News,