BJP Targets to win 80 Seats in upcoming UP Elections 2024

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
BJP preps up big over upcoming UP Elections. BJP has currently around 64 Lok Sabha seats and has set a target to win around 80 seats in UP. Some sitting MLAs may get a chance on the ticket. Only the winning candidate will get the ticket.

Protest In West Bengal Against TMC Leader Shankar Sardar
Protest In West Bengal Against TMC Leader Shankar Sardar
Watch latest update on India Vs England 4th Test Match
Watch latest update on India Vs England 4th Test Match
Fire In Karnataka: Godown Blaze In Kengeri Quickly Tackled By Firefighters
Fire In Karnataka: Godown Blaze In Kengeri Quickly Tackled By Firefighters
Akhilesh Yadav Speaks On Rajya Sabha Elections and UP Police Exam Paper Leak
Akhilesh Yadav Speaks On Rajya Sabha Elections and UP Police Exam Paper Leak
PM Modi On Bharat Tex 2024: Celebrating India's Textile Dominance
PM Modi On Bharat Tex 2024: Celebrating India's Textile Dominance

