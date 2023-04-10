NewsVideos
BJP to announce first list of candidates for Karnataka today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
On Karnataka assembly elections, former Chief Minister of the state Yeddyurappa has said that BJP will release the list of 170-180 candidates today.

Etawah Clash: Firing and stone pelting took place while playing cricket, 15 accused arrested
Etawah Clash: Firing and stone pelting took place while playing cricket, 15 accused arrested
Crackdown on Umesh Pal's killers intensifies
Crackdown on Umesh Pal's killers intensifies
Bihar Violence: After riots, CM Nitish's Iftar party, BJP-Owaisi's double attack
Bihar Violence: After riots, CM Nitish's Iftar party, BJP-Owaisi's double attack
Amit Shah's reply to China from Arunachal, said no one can occupy our land
Amit Shah's reply to China from Arunachal, said no one can occupy our land
Tension in Meerut over Vishu murder, 'Mahabharat' of villagers on murder
Tension in Meerut over Vishu murder, 'Mahabharat' of villagers on murder

