Watch drone video of devastation from Himachal

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh News Today: There is an outcry in Himachal Pradesh due to floods and rains. So far the death of 60 people has been confirmed. The way accidents are happening due to landslides is very frightening. All schools and colleges have been closed in Himachal today. You will also be shocked to see these pictures of Himachal Pradesh. This scene of devastation in Devbhoomi Himachal will shake you to the core.

