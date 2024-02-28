trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725727
BJP to release its first list on 1st and 2nd March

Feb 28, 2024
BJP Central Election Committee is going to hold meeting on 29th February. As per latest reports, BJP can issue its first list on March 1 or 2. PM Narendra Modi's name will be mentioned in the first list itself. There is every possibility that PM Narendra Modi will once again contest elections from Varanasi seat.

