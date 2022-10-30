NewsVideos

BJP to release vision document ahead of Assembly Polls in Himachal Pradesh

|Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
Calling development as the issue for the BJP ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls, party chief JP Nadda on October 29 in Shimla, said that the party will release a vision document in a few days. “BJP is a cadre and ideological-based party. We get everyone's support. Development is our issue and a vision document will be released in a few days,” JP Nadda said. The Assembly Polls in the state will be held on November 12 while the counting will be held on December 08.

All Videos

146 dead, 150 injured, Halloween festivities turn into nightmare in Seoul, South Korea
146 dead, 150 injured, Halloween festivities turn into nightmare in Seoul, South Korea
Malaika Arora rocks funky gym outfit
Malaika Arora rocks funky gym outfit
Labh Panchami 2022: Folk artists participate in 'Gheraiya' dance competition in Gujarat’s Navsari
Labh Panchami 2022: Folk artists participate in 'Gheraiya' dance competition in Gujarat’s Navsari
Sherlyn Chopra gets emotional over the negligence by the police, refuses to leave without giving statement
Sherlyn Chopra gets emotional over the negligence by the police, refuses to leave without giving statement
Telangana MLAs poaching case: ACB court sends 3 accused to 14-day judicial remand
Telangana MLAs poaching case: ACB court sends 3 accused to 14-day judicial remand

Trending Videos

146 dead, 150 injured, Halloween festivities turn into nightmare in Seoul, South Korea
Malaika Arora rocks funky gym outfit
Labh Panchami 2022: Folk artists participate in 'Gheraiya' dance competition in Gujarat’s Navsari
Sherlyn Chopra gets emotional over the negligence by the police, refuses to leave without giving statement
Telangana MLAs poaching case: ACB court sends 3 accused to 14-day judicial remand