BJP to release vision document ahead of Assembly Polls in Himachal Pradesh

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Calling development as the issue for the BJP ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls, party chief JP Nadda on October 29 in Shimla, said that the party will release a vision document in a few days. “BJP is a cadre and ideological-based party. We get everyone's support. Development is our issue and a vision document will be released in a few days,” JP Nadda said. The Assembly Polls in the state will be held on November 12 while the counting will be held on December 08.