BJP to start familyism, corruption Quit India campaign from today

|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
BJP Parivarvad Bhrashtachar Bharat Chhodo Abhiyan: BJP is going to start a big campaign from today. In this connection, familyism, corruption will start the Quit India campaign from today. During this, the Bharatiya Janata Party will protest at the Gandhi statue near the Parliament House.

