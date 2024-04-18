Advertisement
'BJP wants to change constitution...', says Sanjay Singh

|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Sanjay Singh on BJP: Before the Lok Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has made a big attack on BJP. Sanjay Singh has said that BJP does not accept the Constitution of the country because it wants to change the Constitution. Also taking aim, he said that the Constitution of Nagpur applies to BJP people.

