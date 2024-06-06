videoDetails

BJP will not bow down to unnecessary demands of JDU

Sonam | Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 05:26 PM IST

BJP will not bow down to unnecessary demands of JDU. BJP will work only under the rules of alliance and the religion of alliance. Amidst all the turmoil since June 4, it has now become clear that NDA government is going to be formed for the third consecutive time. Both Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar have given letters of support. The government is being formed but this time the government is going to be completely different from the last two times. And at the same time, PM Modi will have a big challenge to run this government for 5 years.