Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2755718
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP will not bow down to unnecessary demands of JDU

Sonam|Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
BJP will not bow down to unnecessary demands of JDU. BJP will work only under the rules of alliance and the religion of alliance. Amidst all the turmoil since June 4, it has now become clear that NDA government is going to be formed for the third consecutive time. Both Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar have given letters of support. The government is being formed but this time the government is going to be completely different from the last two times. And at the same time, PM Modi will have a big challenge to run this government for 5 years.

All Videos

Badhir News: Arvind Kejriwal got big relief
Play Icon04:25
Badhir News: Arvind Kejriwal got big relief
Will BJP take big decisions for Modi 3.0?
Play Icon06:35
Will BJP take big decisions for Modi 3.0?
PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely to take place on June 9
Play Icon02:14
PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely to take place on June 9
'Will PM Modi keep his promises to Andhra and Bihar',asks Jairam Ramesh
Play Icon03:03
'Will PM Modi keep his promises to Andhra and Bihar',asks Jairam Ramesh
'Three BJP MPs from West Bengal are in touch with me'claims Abhishek Banerjee - Source
Play Icon03:03
'Three BJP MPs from West Bengal are in touch with me'claims Abhishek Banerjee - Source

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Arvind Kejriwal got big relief
play icon4:25
Badhir News: Arvind Kejriwal got big relief
Will BJP take big decisions for Modi 3.0?
play icon6:35
Will BJP take big decisions for Modi 3.0?
PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely to take place on June 9
play icon2:14
PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely to take place on June 9
'Will PM Modi keep his promises to Andhra and Bihar',asks Jairam Ramesh
play icon3:3
'Will PM Modi keep his promises to Andhra and Bihar',asks Jairam Ramesh
'Three BJP MPs from West Bengal are in touch with me'claims Abhishek Banerjee - Source
play icon3:3
'Three BJP MPs from West Bengal are in touch with me'claims Abhishek Banerjee - Source