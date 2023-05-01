NewsVideos
BJP will release manifesto for Karnataka elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 01, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
BJP will release manifesto for Karnataka elections today. The manifesto will be issued at 9 am in the presence of party president JP Nadda and CM Bommai.

