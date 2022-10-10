NewsVideos

BJP will remain at number 3 in Telangana, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 03:10 PM IST
Lambasting the Bharatiya Janata Party, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on October 09 said that BJP will remain at third place in Telangana due to having no policy except renaming places.

