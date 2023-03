videoDetails

BJP workers carries out Shobha Yatra on occasion of Ram Navami

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

On the occasion of Ram Navami, BJP workers carried out a Shobha Yatra in West Bengal's Howrah. In the Shobha Yatra, BJP workers raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram with swords in their hands. During this, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh targeted Mamta Banerjee.