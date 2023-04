videoDetails

BJP workers protest in Howrah Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Violence was spread on a large scale in the procession taken out on Thursday on Ram Navami in Howrah. BJP state president Sukanta Mazumdar was stopped by the police in Howrah, West Bengal. He was trying to go to Kazipada. Heavy police force is present on the spot.