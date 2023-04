videoDetails

BJP's Bengal bandh over Kaliaganj incident, many workers detained

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

In West Bengal, the BJP has once again become an aggressor against the Mamata Banerjee government. A BJP worker protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit girl was shot dead in Kaliaganj, North Dinajpur. A serious allegation of this murder is being leveled against Mamta's police.