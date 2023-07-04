trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630684
BJP's big decision before Lok Sabha elections 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Taking a big decision before the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has made many major changes in the organization. The party has changed the presidents of many states. Babulal Marandi has been made the president of Jharkhand. At the same time, Sunil Jakhar has been made the President of Punjab.
