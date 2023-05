videoDetails

BJP's manifesto: promises three free cylinders to BPL families

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

BJP Manifesto: Party President JP Nadda released the manifesto in the capital Bengaluru. BJP has announced to give 3 gas cylinders free to the people of the state. This gift will be given to people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ugadi and Diwali to BPL families.